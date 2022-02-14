Left Menu

Ambassador Bridge, vital to U.S.-Canada trade, reopens after police clear protesters

Reuters | Windsor | Updated: 14-02-2022
Ambassador Bridge, vital to U.S.-Canada trade, reopens after police clear protesters - AP
North America's busiest land border crossing connecting Canada and the United States reopened on Sunday, the Associated Press reported https://bit.ly/3oNGrgx, after police cleared protesters who had been occupying the Ambassador Bridge for nearly six days fighting government pandemic measures that have hurt automobile industries on both sides of the border.

Earlier on Saturday, police moved in to clear the remaining two dozen protesters on the bridge, a vital trade link between the countries, more than 12 hours after an injunction order to clear the demonstrators took effect.

The Ambassador Bridge had become the focus of the protest movement after demonstrators blocked lanes in both directions with trucks, cars and pick-up vans.

