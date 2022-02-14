Fire breaks out in a military base in western Iran - Nour news

A fire broke out at a military base in western Iran on Monday, an Iranian media affiliated to the country's Supreme National Security Council reported.

"Some reports indicate that a limited fire broke out in one of the support bases of the armed forces in Kermanshah province on early Monday morning," Nour news said.

The cause of this incident and possible damages are still being investigated.

