SilverLine project: Kerala HC Division Bench sets aside stay on survey process

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has set aside the stay on the survey process for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project ordered by its single Bench.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 14-02-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 11:43 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has set aside the stay on the survey process for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project ordered by its single Bench. The Court took the decision on the appeal filed by the State Government challenging the Single Bench's order.

The Division Bench also set aside the direction of the Single Bench to submit the details of the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran on January 20 had stayed the survey process.

In the appeal, the State Government said, "Present survey was being carried out to aid the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study after which it would take a call on whether any land needed to be acquired. The government has presently not declared any intention to acquire land for the project." There are protests against the Kerala government's ambitious semi-high-speed railway project SilverLine. It is believed to be one of the biggest infrastructure projects of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The proposed 529.45-km railway line will cover 11 districts of the state connecting Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasaragod in the north just in four hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

