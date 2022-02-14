Tunnel tragedy: MP govt announces Rs 4 lakh aid to kin of deceased

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday expressed grief over the death of two labourers trapped in a tunnel in Katni district, and announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured persons, an official said.

Despite an extensive rescue operation for 28 hours, labourers Gorelal Kol (30) and Ravi Masalkar (26) could not be saved, MP's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI.

Out of the nine workers trapped in the tunnel which caved in late Saturday night, seven were rescued, he said, adding that the search operation by the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force teams has ended.

''An assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured persons,'' an government official said quoting CM Chouhan. The bodies of the two labourers were recovered around Sunday midnight from the debris of the under-construction tunnel and sent to the district hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kedia said.

The health condition of the seven rescued workers was reported to be stable, officials said.

Nine labourers got trapped after the tunnel of the Bargi dam canal project caved in late Saturday night at Sleemanabad in Katni, located about 450 km from the state capital Bhopal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)