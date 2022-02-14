SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the CBI to probe the death by suicide of a 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur, who was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi issued notice on the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu DGP challenging the Madras HC order.

The top court said that there are two aspects of the matter, one is there are certain observations recorded in the impugned judgment and the second is regarding the final order directing probe by CBI.

The apex court said it might not be appropriate for it to interject in the investigation of the CBI but it will issue notice on the first aspect.

''Issue notice returnable in three weeks... In the meanwhile, the investigation in terms of the impugned order to continue,'' the bench said. The high court on January 31 had transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

