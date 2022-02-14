Rajnath pays tributes to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday paid tributes to CRPF jawans killed in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack on this day three years ago.
''This country will never forget the sacrifice of the brave CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama in 2019. I pay my tributes to them,'' Singh tweeted.
On February 14, 2019, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group had attacked a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 personnel of the force.
Days later, Indian warplanes struck the biggest terrorist training camp of JeM deep inside Pakistan's Balakot in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack.
The Indian retaliation was seen as a doctrinal shift in its counter-terror policy. India has been following a policy of hot pursuit in dealing with cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few years.
