Ukraine sees NATO, EU membership as priority- Zelenskiy's spokesman

Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and the European Union are envisaged in its constitution and remain the absolute priority to the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's spokesman said on Monday responding to a Ukrainian ambassador's reported comments. "Mr. Ambassador used the word "flexibility".

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-02-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 13:04 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and the European Union are envisaged in its constitution and remain the absolute priority to the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's spokesman said on Monday responding to a Ukrainian ambassador's reported comments. Ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko was quoted by the BBC as saying Ukraine was willing to be "flexible" over its goal to join the Atlantic military alliance, a move Russian President Vladimir Putin has said would be a trigger for war.

"This course is not only reflected in the Constitution but is also the full consent of the authorities and society," spokesman Sergii Nykyforov told Reuters. "Mr. Ambassador used the word "flexibility". I think it's worth giving him the opportunity to explain what exactly he had in mind".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

