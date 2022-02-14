Ukraine sees NATO, EU membership as priority- Zelenskiy's spokesman
Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and the European Union are envisaged in its constitution and remain the absolute priority to the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's spokesman said on Monday responding to a Ukrainian ambassador's reported comments. "Mr. Ambassador used the word "flexibility".
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and the European Union are envisaged in its constitution and remain the absolute priority to the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's spokesman said on Monday responding to a Ukrainian ambassador's reported comments. Ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko was quoted by the BBC as saying Ukraine was willing to be "flexible" over its goal to join the Atlantic military alliance, a move Russian President Vladimir Putin has said would be a trigger for war.
"This course is not only reflected in the Constitution but is also the full consent of the authorities and society," spokesman Sergii Nykyforov told Reuters. "Mr. Ambassador used the word "flexibility". I think it's worth giving him the opportunity to explain what exactly he had in mind".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain to offer COVID vaccinations to vulnerable children aged 5-11
Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine
Biden should defend US border instead of 'obsessing' over Ukraine: Trump
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Britain's Cineworld hit by appeal in Cineplex legal battle; Joni Mitchell removes music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation and more