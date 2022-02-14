When Cure is Not enough- A story of Hope

It is a known fact that cancer is a deadly disease, and it takes a toll on the mental as well as physical health of a person. They are of two types of cancer, myeloid and lymphoid. Diligent research and exhaustive clinical trials have now made it one of the most curable cancers. 95% of children diagnosed with blood cancer get cured with chemotherapy alone or with a bone marrow transplantation (BMT). In developing countries, including India, the majority of people fail to access proper healthcare facilities. Even if they do so, maximum people face default treatment. A large number of default treatments is due to logistic and financial constraints. The same is true for the other variety, i.e., Acute Myeloid Leukemia or AML as well. Manashi Chakrabarti Foundation is a charitable trust that was built with a dream of curing cancer worldwide. As a tribute to his mother, Dr. Suparno Chakarbarti built the Manashi Chakrabarti Foundation charity to promote health and women's education in India. Death could not take away Manashi's legacy from her. Their endeavor is to provide awareness, access, and support to all who can lead a happy and healthy life and productively contribute to the development of society. Thus, the journey does not end with successful treatment. That is only the beginning of a long and productive life through proper guidance and education.

There is a live case study of how the Manashi Chakrabarti Foundation helped a man who had lost everything to cancer once, fought back with the right treatment and motivation to live life again. Mr. Bhushan Mishra, a young man with dreams in his eyes to carve a bright future for himself and his wife, tied the nuptials in May 2013. As luck would have it, he was diagnosed with 'T Cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia', an aggressive blood cancer, in the month of September of 2013. Mr. Bhushan Mishra lived in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Working hard every day to meet the ends, living a simple life, his dreams got shattered, and his life came to a standstill when he was diagnosed with this dreadful cancer. Back in September 2013 - when Bhushan thought it was just a normal fever and took medicine from a local chemist, assuming it to be a viral fever, little did he know it was way more serious than that. When weakness persisted even after medication, he went on to consult a family doctor who suggested taking a blood test to know the root cause of the issue. After his reports came out, the lab advised him to visit a doctor immediately as the reports weren't good and indicated low levels of Haemoglobin. He was baffled and had many questions, and faced a lot of challenges which day by day broke his spirit. He again went in for a few more tests and showed his reports to his employer, who suggested seeing another doctor. As days passed by, he went visiting different hospitals daily, when finally, at a government hospital, he was diagnosed with blood cancer. Married in May 2013 and diagnosed with cancer in September the same year, Bhushan's life turned upside-down. He could feel the ground slipping under his feet after the doctors broke the news. He had lost hope, but he gathered the strength and went on to beat the disease. His then-ex employer gave him some cash and asked him to see doctors in Delhi, Dr. Suparno Chakrabarti & Dr. Sarita Jaiswal. They took a few more tests and educated him about the disease and how he could be treated within three years. From not even being able to lift a glass of water for himself to having his own family & a son, Bhushan's life changed. Undertreatment for 2.5 years, Dr. Suparno also helped him from his foundation, which he initiated in the memory of his late mother (MANASHI CHAKRABARTI), to help children with cancer, both with financial support and furthering the cause of research in the field. His treatment was never compromised. As his treatment was successful and he was cancer-free, he returned to his job. But life threw another obstacle later, and he lost his job to the pandemic. He was struggling to make ends meet and feed his family.

Hopeless and terrified, he went to see Dr. Suparno Chakrabarti again, who once more supported him financially from his foundation and arranged for a job at the hospital, where he got treated. As of 2022, he is living a healthy life with his wife and a son. He is working under people who he addresses as his Gods, Dr. Suparno Chakrabarti & Dr. Sarita Jaiswal. According to Bhushan Mishra, "Dr. Suparno and Dr. Sarita are some of the best doctors in India on whom a patient can place their full trust during treatment and follow their advice for a speedy recovery. They are also creating a world-class setup at Narayana Dharamshila hospital where Dr. Suparno Chakrabarti and his team are available to follow up and advise even after years of a patient's treatment, and they will always address the problems or queries with utmost priority." He further added, "It is not cancer that they treat; they treat the root cause of the problem, ensuring that each patient's journey from diagnosis, treatment, and regular follow-up has been taken care of. They also help in raising donations, and all possible help was given to a patient. The entire team has extensive experience in India and overseas. The consultants, junior doctors, nurses, technicians, and the paramedical staff, work closely together as a team to ensure that every patient's care plan offers the best possible treatment, avoiding unnecessary procedures and hospitalization". At Manashi Chakrabarti Foundation, they have facilitated the treatment and rehabilitation of many such with meagre resources. Only through whole-hearted participation from all walks of society can we make it a reality for all who need medical attention in our country. In an attempt to address the gap that exists in the 'cure' of cancer at large, they have launched 'Project Ramsetu-2022', which might change the face of cancer treatment forever, not just in India but globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)