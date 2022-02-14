Ukrainian ambassador clarifies NATO remarks
Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance.
Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told the BBC he welcomed the opportunity to clarify his earlier remarks.
