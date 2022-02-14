Left Menu

Man found dead with head injury in Delhi

He was booked under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences POCSO Act and released from jail in November.Police said they received information about the murder around 4.30 pm on Sunday.Adarsh was found lying on the floor in his room with a head injury.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 13:31 IST
Man found dead with head injury in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man was found dead with a head injury at his rented accommodation in Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Adarsh, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Bawana. He was unemployed, they said.

According to police, Adarsh was arrested in June last year for allegedly marrying a minor girl. He was booked under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and released from jail in November.

Police said they received information about the murder around 4.30 pm on Sunday.

Adarsh was found lying on the floor in his room with a head injury. The room was locked from outside and it was opened using a duplicate key. There were bloodstains on the floor and a wall, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

The crime scene was also inspected by a Forensic Science Laboratory team, he said.

''On the statement of the deceased's father, we have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code. Our five teams have been working to solve the case. Suspects are being interrogated as the investigation is underway,'' Yadav said.

Police said they are also scanning footage of CCTV cameras in and around the building in which Adarsh stayed to establish the sequence of events that unfolded on the day of the incident.

The body has been kept at a mortuary and will be handed over to the deceased's family after an autopsy, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022