Man found dead with head injury in Delhi

A 20-year-old man was found dead with a head injury at his rented accommodation in Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Adarsh, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Bawana. He was unemployed, they said.

According to police, Adarsh was arrested in June last year for allegedly marrying a minor girl. He was booked under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and released from jail in November.

Police said they received information about the murder around 4.30 pm on Sunday.

Adarsh was found lying on the floor in his room with a head injury. The room was locked from outside and it was opened using a duplicate key. There were bloodstains on the floor and a wall, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

The crime scene was also inspected by a Forensic Science Laboratory team, he said.

''On the statement of the deceased's father, we have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code. Our five teams have been working to solve the case. Suspects are being interrogated as the investigation is underway,'' Yadav said.

Police said they are also scanning footage of CCTV cameras in and around the building in which Adarsh stayed to establish the sequence of events that unfolded on the day of the incident.

The body has been kept at a mortuary and will be handed over to the deceased's family after an autopsy, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)