Left Menu

Punjab polls: Security tightens ahead of PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar

In a bid to ensure that there's no repeat of the security breach, the police personnel are carrying out intense drills in Punjab's Jalandhar as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally here today ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab on February 20.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 13:39 IST
Punjab polls: Security tightens ahead of PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar
Security tightens ahead of PM Modi's public rally in Jalandhar (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure that there's no repeat of the security breach, the police personnel is carrying out intense drills in Punjab's Jalandhar as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally here today ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab on February 20. Prime Minister's Ferozepur rally earlier had to be canceled after a major security breach with his convoy stuck on a flyover after the agitating farmers had blocked the road. The BJP is raising the issue of the security breach of the Prime Minister in the ongoing electioneering in the state.

On January 5, Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022