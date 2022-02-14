Left Menu

J-K LG pays tributes to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-02-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 14:02 IST
J-K LG pays tributes to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and resolved to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the union territory.

On February 14, 2019, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama, killing 40 personnel of the paramilitary force.

''The nation will forever be grateful to our brave soldiers of @crpfindia and their families,'' Sinha said in a tweet.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir administration is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Days after the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force carried out a retaliatory air strike inside Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, 2019, targeting a terrorist training camp of the JeM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022