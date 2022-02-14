German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine
A German military aircraft carrying troop reinforcements landed at Lithuania's Kaunas airport on Monday, a Reuters eyewitness said, the first of several planned deployments amid fears in the region over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The airplane carried around 70 troops of what is expected to grow to a 360-strong German deployment, which comes on top of existing NATO forces in the region, a spokesperson for the alliance's enhanced forward presence battlegroup said.
