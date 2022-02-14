Kerala govt warns of strict action against unauthorised trekking, camping in Kurumbachi Hills in Palakkad

Amid reports of more people attempting to climb the Kurumbachi Hills in Malampuzha area of Palakkad district in Kerala from where a young trekker was recently rescued after being stranded there for nearly 48 hours, the State government on Monday warned of strict action against anyone who decides to camp or trek there without permission of the forest authorities.

One such person, who belongs to a tribal community in the area, was brought down from the hill on Sunday by the authorities after he climbed up. This prompted the government to issue the warning.

Kerala Forests Minister A K Saseendran and Revenue Minister K Rajan said leniency shown to Babu, the young trekker, who was rescued from the hills, and the tribal for entering the forest area without permission would not be shown to the others.

Both Ministers said strict action would be taken against anyone who treks or camps without permission.

The District Forest Officer (DFO) of Palakkad told reporters that a 10-15 member team, including watchers, conducted search operations for any campers or trekkers in the hills today and would camp there at night.

The official said the team would conduct search operations on Tuesday morning also and then return.

The young trekker was rescued from a cleft in the hills on February 9 by the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) after he was trapped for 48 hours without food and water.

