One arrested in connection with bomb blast

One person has been arrested in connection with the bomb blast, which claimed one life, in Kannur district of Kerala, police said on Monday.

Besides, three others have been taken into custody and are being questioned, a senior police officer told reporters.

The officer said the arrested accused Akshay was the one who hurled the bomb and the others involved in the incident on Sunday have been identified.

A case of murder and illegal-handling of explosives has been registered, he added.

The incident was the outcome of a dispute between two groups on Saturday evening at a house in Thottada area of Kannur where a marriage was scheduled the following day.

The dispute had occurred between two groups, all from the bridegroom's side, and it was resolved by the locals.

The next day, one of the two groups arrived near the groom's house with the explosives and threw the bomb when the wedding party arrived there after the marriage, the police had said. The bomb did not hit anyone from the rival group, but landed on a member of the attacking group, and his head was blown up while two others were injured, the police had said.

An unexploded bomb was also recovered from the scene, they had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)