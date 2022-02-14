Delivery boy felicitated for saving ex-Army officer's life in Mumbai

Left Menu

The incident took place on December 25 last year, when Colonel Manmohan Malik retired, a 1971 war veteran, was in medical discomfort.I fell seriously ill and my son decided to drive me to the Lilavati Hospital.

A delivery boy was on Monday felicitated by a senior defence official for saving the life of a retired Army officer, who was seriously ill, by taking him to a hospital quickly during a traffic jam in Mumbai.

The incident took place on December 25 last year, when Colonel Manmohan Malik (retired), a 1971 war veteran, was in medical discomfort.

''I fell seriously ill and my son decided to drive me to the Lilavati Hospital. There was heavy traffic and we were unable to move even an inch,'' Col Malik said in a post on social media. He said his son frantically pleaded for help and requested two-wheeler riders for help as they could navigate through the traffic faster and get me to the hospital. But, the passers-by did not stop. ''A Swiggy delivery boy was kind and immediately agreed to take me to the hospital. Shouting over and over again, Mrunal Kirdat asked other motorists to give way. Finally, we reached the hospital. Mrunal quickly informed the staff that I was serious and asked them to act at the earliest," he said.

Lieutenant General H S Kahlon, GOC, Maharashtra Gujarat & Goa area, felicitated Kirdat for his kind act.

A photo of the felicitation was tweeted by a defence spokesperson in Mumbai.

