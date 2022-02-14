Russia will not take part in OSCE meeting -RIA cites diplomat
Russia will not take part in a meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) scheduled for later on Monday, the RIA news agency cited Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov as saying.
The meeting was requested by the Baltic states and would concern "unusual military activity" in Belarus.
