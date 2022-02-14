Defence ministers of Belarus, Ukraine aimed to ease tensions in call - Minsk

The Belarusian and Ukrainian defence ministers held a phone call on Monday that aimed to restore an atmosphere of dialogue between the two countries and ensure security in the region, Belarus' defence ministry said. Belarus is conducting joint exercises with Russia - which has rejected as "hysteria" U.S. warnings that it may be poised to invade Ukraine - and Ukraine is holding exercises of its own.

Belarus said the ministers had discussed the ongoing drills, expressing confidence that neither side's activities posed a security threat to the other. Ukraine confirmed the call had taken place, describing it as a positive signal and a first step towards cooperation.