EU preparing but not clear if Russia decided to invade Ukraine - official

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:02 IST
The European Union is preparing varied responses depending on what Russia might do to further destabilise Ukraine, an official said on Monday, stressing the bloc does not know whether and what Moscow decided to do, or was just bluffing.

The official said U.S. talks with Russia were "not yielding a lot" but that dialogue with President Vladimir Putin was still open via the leaders of Germany and France.

The official, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said the harsher the EU sanctions against Russia would be in case of a military invasion, the biggest hit for the bloc should Moscow retaliate.

