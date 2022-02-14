President Kovind concludes Hyderabad visit

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday left for Delhi after concluding a visit to Hyderabad during which he attended the millennial birth anniversary celebrations of 11th century saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, her Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya and several state government officials gave a warm send-off to Kovind at the Begumpet airport here, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

On Sunday, Kovind attended the 1,000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya and unveiled the saint's golden deity here.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said saint-poets and philosophers like Sri Ramanujacharya have created and nurtured cultural identity, cultural continuity and cultural unity of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5 inaugurated a 216-foot statue of Ramanujacharya at Muchintal on the city outskirts.

The 'Statue of Equality' commemorates Sri Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed.

The inauguration of the statue is a part of the 12-day 'Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham', the 1,000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya, which began on February 2.

