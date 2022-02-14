President Ramkalawan meets Seychellois Community in Paris

President Wavel Ramkalawan who is currently heading a delegation on an overseas mission in Europe, yesterday met with members of the Seychellois community living and working in the Paris area. Also present was a group of students currently undertaking their studies in France.

The meeting brought together over 60 Seychellois from various walks of life who had the opportunity to meet and hold discussions with the Head of State and members his delegation. Addressing the group, President Ramkalawan shared his vision for Seychelles and the role everyone can play in the further development of the country.

"It is always heartwarming to meet my fellow Seychellois brothers and sisters especially when am outside of Seychelles. Your presence here today is a testament that no matter where we are in the world we are all forever connected to our motherland, Seychelles. Remember always that there is only one Seychellois nation. Those living in Seychelles and the diaspora form one nation. Since taking office in October 2020, we have been working to build a society we are all proud of and I strongly believe that the transformation we envision for our islands can only be accomplished with the contribution of everyone, " said President Ramkalawan.

The President launched an appeal to anyone interested in extending their support or imparting their knowledge to do so through the Department of Foreign Affairs' newly created Diaspora Section. The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegone was also present to provide them with more information.

On behalf of the Seychellois community in Paris, Mrs Maryse William Payet who has been living in France for over 20 years, thanked the President for making the time to meet with them and expressed how honoured they would all be to support their country, Seychelles in any way they could.

Also present was the Designated Minister, Minister for Fisheries and the Blue Economy, Mr Jean-Francois Ferrai and the Chargé d'Affaires at the Seychelles embassy based in Paris, France, Mr Ralph Agrippine.

The President and his delegation will today hold talks with the Secretary-General of L'Organisation de La Francophonie and the Director General of UNESCO.

(With Inputs from APO)