UP: BSP candidate alleges police detained him hours before polling at behest of minister

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:18 IST
BSP candidate from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh Sarvesh Kumar has alleged that police detained him Sunday night at the behest of state minister Suresh Khanna and added that he was released after a complaint was made to the Election Commission.

Superintendent of Police S Anand, however, told PTI that the candidate was taken to a police station and his vehicle was searched following inputs that he was distributing money ahead of Monday's polling. He was allowed to go after no objectionable material was found in his vehicle, the police officer said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kumar claimed that the police inspector of Sadar Bazar cited orders from above and told him that he would be allowed to go only after the polling was over.

Kumar said he contacted the Election Commission and he was released after one-and-half hours.

When contacted, Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna told PTI that he was not aware of the matter.

Shahjahanpur voted on Monday in the second of the seven-phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

