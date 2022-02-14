Left Menu

Two arrested for betting on PSL matches

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:20 IST
Two arrested for betting on PSL matches
  • Country:
  • India

Police raided a hotel room in Thane city and arrested two persons who were allegedly betting on cricket matches of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), an official said on Monday.

Senior inspector (Crime Branch Unit I) Anil Deshmukh said acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the hotel on Sunday and arrested the duo betting on one of the T20 matches of PSL.

The police seized four mobile phones, a calculator and a diary from the two, identified as Deepak Thakkar, 56, and Jitendra Chande, 48, he said.

A case under various sections of the IPC and Maharashtra's anti-gambling Act has been registered against the duo, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

