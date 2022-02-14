Russia's Lavrov proposes Russia continue diplomatic work in European security push
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday suggested to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West, as tensions soar over Ukraine. Lavrov told Putin the United States had put forward concrete proposals on reducing military risks but said responses from the European Union and NATO military alliance had not been satisfactory.
Western powers fear Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine, something Moscow has repeatedly denied planning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Moscow
- United States
- Sergei Lavrov
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Lavrov
- West
- European Union
- Russia
- Russian
ALSO READ
Ali leads England to 34-run win over West Indies in 4th T20
Cricket-Moeen's all-round show helps England level T20 series against West Indies
Russia wants no war, those imposing it in West pursuing selfish aspirations: Russian NSA
Democracy survives on rule of law, not the rule of an individual: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar
Gunmen kill Christian priest in northwestern Pakistan