DEPwD holds ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ to distribute aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) has organized a 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivir' for distribution of aids and assistive devices to 'Divyangjan' under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Niwari at 11 AM on 15.02.2022 at Stadium, Shaskiya uchattar Maadhyamik Vidyalaya No. 2, Niwari in Madhya Pradesh.

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minster Dr. Virendra Kumar will be the chief guest of the function and will grace the occasion with his physicall presence. Shri Anil Jain MLA (Niwari) and Dr. Shishupal Yadav MLA (Prithvipur) will preside over the function.

Shri Ranjan Sehgal, CMD, ALIMCO, Lt. Col. P.K. Dube (Retd.), General Manager (Marketing), ALIMCO and other senior officials fromDistrict Administration, Niwari will also be present during the function.

A total of 737 aids and assistive devices of different category of disabilities valued Rs. 44.48 lacs will be distributed free of cost among 409 Divyangjan pre identified in the Niwari District of Madhya Pradesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)