World News Roundup: Canada police response to protests in spotlight after key bridge to U.S. cleared; Ukrainian veterans in Poland prepare to re-enlist as Russia tensions mount and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Canada police response to protests in spotlight after key bridge to U.S. cleared

As a six-day-old blockade of North America's busiest trade corridor ended on Sunday, Canadians voiced questions on policing tactics used to quell the demonstrations in the border city of Windsor and in Ottawa where protests entered a third week. The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, have turned into a rallying point for people opposing the policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, covering everything from pandemic restrictions to a carbon tax.

Ukrainian veterans in Poland prepare to re-enlist as Russia tensions mount

Dmytro Dovzhenko, 40, has been living in Poland with his wife and two children since 2019, running a business handling anything from hairdressing to beauty to food. But he still wears a large signet ring with the inscription "Loyal forever" from his military marine unit back home in Ukraine. And, if Russia invades his home country, he will report for military duty, ready to fight, as soon as he can.

Russia ready to fire if foreign subs and ships intrude - military

A senior Russian military official said on Monday that Russia was ready to open fire on foreign ships and submarines that illegally enter its territorial waters, the Interfax news agency reported. Any such decision would, however, be taken only at the "highest level", Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, deputy head of the main operations department of the General Staff, was quoted as saying.

Ukraine hints at concessions to Russia as Scholz heads to region

Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Monday backtracked on remarks suggesting that Kyiv would reconsider its attempt to join NATO as Russia masses a huge force within striking distance of its neighbor, but said other concessions could be on offer. A day after Washington said Russia could now invade Ukraine at any time on a surprise pretext, the Group of Seven large Western economies (G7) warned Russia of "massive" economic consequences if it did so, and promised Ukraine swift support.

Four go on trial over militant murder of French priest

Four men went on trial on Monday over the murder of an elderly priest who was knifed to death at his altar in a militant attack that rocked France. Father Jacques Hamel was leading morning mass in the Normandy town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray in July 2016 when two attackers stormed in, forced the 85-year-old to his knees and slit his throat. They were both shot dead by police.

Nuclear talks 'not at a dead end', Iran foreign ministry spokesman says

Talks to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal are not at a dead end but key outstanding issues require political decisions by the West, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday. Iran has already taken its political decision by staying in the deal after Washington abandoned it in 2018, spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also told reporters in Tehran.

Russia, amid ongoing drills near Ukraine, says ties with U.S. are 'on the floor'

Despite a recent uptick in bilateral dialogue, relations between Moscow and Washington are "lying on the floor", the Kremlin told Russia's RIA news agency, amid Western objections to ongoing major Russian military drills near its borders with Ukraine. The United States on Sunday said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.

Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute

Some schools reopened in the Indian state of Karnataka on Monday after closing last week when protests erupted over students being barred from wearing the hijab in class. The issue, widely seen by India's Muslim minority community as a bid to sideline it by authorities in a Hindu-dominated nation, comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for elections in key states.

Hong Kong "overwhelmed" as COVID infections hit record

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections has "overwhelmed" Hong Kong, the city's leader said on Monday as daily cases surged by some 20 times over the past two weeks, leaving hospitals short of beds and struggling to cope. Carrie Lam, the head of the administration in the Chinese ruled city, issued a grim update for residents already subjected to tight restrictions on social gatherings as health authorities reported a record 2,071 infections on Monday, with 4,500 separate preliminary positive cases.

New Zealand's Ardern labels anti-vaccine mandate protests 'imported' as crowds defy calls to leave

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday she felt demonstrations against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate now entering their second week were an "imported" phenomenon and nothing like anything she had seen before in the country. Hundreds of protesters continue to occupy lawns in front of the distinctive 'Beehive' parliament for a seventh day, ignoring repeated calls by the police to leave and undaunted by drenching rain over the weekend.

