Israeli prime minister to make first visit to Bahrain on Monday

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel to Bahrain on Monday in the highest-level visit since the countries established relations under a 2020 U.S.-sponsored deal, his office said.

"During the visit, the prime minister will meet with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa," Bennett's office said. "The leaders will discuss additional ways to strengthen bilateral ties."

