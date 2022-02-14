Israeli prime minister to make first visit to Bahrain on Monday
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:34 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel to Bahrain on Monday in the highest-level visit since the countries established relations under a 2020 U.S.-sponsored deal, his office said.
"During the visit, the prime minister will meet with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa," Bennett's office said. "The leaders will discuss additional ways to strengthen bilateral ties."
