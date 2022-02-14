Jungle survival training for Naval Air Ops course in Kerala

Nineteen officers, including two women, of the Naval Air Operations course were imparted a three-day rigorous jungle survival training in a forest region in Kerala's Idukki-Kottayam district border, a defence spokesperson said here on Monday.

He said the aim of the exercise was to provide a realistic exposure to the trainees and familiarise them with survival techniques in the jungle.

Seventeen trainee officers and two instructors from Naval Air Operations School attended the camp held off Vagamon from February 11 to 13, the spokesman said.

The group comprising 17 male and two female officers belong to the 94th Regular and 25th SSC Naval Air Operations course.

''Aircraft ex-Garuda were also involved in the exercise undertaking search and rescue, thereby giving a real-world feel to the trainees'', he said.

The activities conducted during the jungle survival training included safe usage of survival equipment including flares, exposure to jungle conditions and exercising ground-to-air emergency codes for visual communication, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)