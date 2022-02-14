Left Menu

Chiefs of Indian and Oman navies hold talks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:54 IST
Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO) Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi on Monday held extensive talks with Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, focusing on ways to expand bilateral maritime security cooperation.

Rear Admiral Al Rahbi is on a five-day goodwill visit to India from Sunday.

''The visit aims to consolidate bilateral relations with Indian Navy, as also to explore new avenues for defence cooperation with India,'' the Indian Navy said.

It said both the commanders held discussions to explore avenues to further enhance cooperation between the two navies.

''The first visit of the incumbent CRNO to India reverberates the growing cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman, which includes operational interactions, training and exchange of subject matter experts,'' the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Separately, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also met the military commander.

''Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met visiting Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Al Rahbi. Both referred to the long history of India-Oman maritime cooperation,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

