Man held for rape on pretext of curing illness using witchcraft

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:09 IST
A 45-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman at his house in Outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area on the pretext of curing her illness using black magic, police said.

The accused, Yamin, resident of Mangolpuri, was arrested from Seemapuri here, they said.

According to police, the alleged incident took place on January 29 when the woman reached his house along with her sister. He asked her sister to wait outside and then allegedly raped her after giving her an intoxicating substance.

The rape survivor reported the incident to police on February 12 and the accused was arrested within two days, they said.

In her complaint, the survivor stated that she was not feeling well and she came in Yamin's contact through her mother.

When her mother enquired her about the treatment on February 12, she narrated the entire incident to her and subsequently decided to approach the police, a senior police official said.

Based on the complaint, a case under sections of 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mangolpuri police station and an investigation taken up, said Parvinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

Raids were conducted at the whereabouts of Yamin and he was arrested from Seemapuri on Monday, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

