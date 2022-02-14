Left Menu

Woman cop commits suicide in Gujarat

PTI | Devbhoomidwarka | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:11 IST
Woman cop commits suicide in Gujarat
A woman police constable allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Khambhaliya town in Gujarat's Devbhoomi Dwarka district, officials said on Monday.

Meeraben Chavda (29) was found hanging by the ceiling of her flat in police quarters on Monday morning, a Khambhaliya police station official said.

Chavda was attached to the Khambhaliya police station and took the extreme step on Sunday night, apparently due to some domestic dispute, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the police station and further investigation was underway, the official said.

