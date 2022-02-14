2 women get life term, 5 others awarded 10 yrs jail in dowry killing case in UP

A fast-track court here on Monday sentenced two women to life imprisonment and five others to 10 years of jail term in a case of dowry killing.

Rizwan, Mehtab, Naushad, Ehsaan, his wife Tahira, Saira and Sanni had burnt their sister-in-law Gulista Begum to death at Hussainpur village under Budhana police station limits in 2013. While judge Sumit Panwar pronounced life term for Saira and Sanni, the others were awarded 10 years of imprisonment, public prosecutor Virendra Nagar said.

Begum’s mother-in-law, too, was named as an accused. However, she died during the course of the hearing, the public prosecutor said.

Judge Panwar also slapped a fine of Rs 4,000 each on all the convicts, he said.

