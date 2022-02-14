Left Menu

2 women get life term, 5 others awarded 10 yrs jail in dowry killing case in UP

While judge Sumit Panwar pronounced life term for Saira and Sanni, the others were awarded 10 years of imprisonment, public prosecutor Virendra Nagar said.Begums mother-in-law, too, was named as an accused.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:16 IST
2 women get life term, 5 others awarded 10 yrs jail in dowry killing case in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A fast-track court here on Monday sentenced two women to life imprisonment and five others to 10 years of jail term in a case of dowry killing.

Rizwan, Mehtab, Naushad, Ehsaan, his wife Tahira, Saira and Sanni had burnt their sister-in-law Gulista Begum to death at Hussainpur village under Budhana police station limits in 2013. While judge Sumit Panwar pronounced life term for Saira and Sanni, the others were awarded 10 years of imprisonment, public prosecutor Virendra Nagar said.

Begum’s mother-in-law, too, was named as an accused. However, she died during the course of the hearing, the public prosecutor said.

Judge Panwar also slapped a fine of Rs 4,000 each on all the convicts, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022