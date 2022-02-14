Putin in principle approves Russia's reply to West on security guarantees -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:39 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved, in principle, the Foreign Ministry's responses to the West on security guarantees that Moscow is seeking, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Monday.
It said Russian diplomats were finalising the text of the responses.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier suggested to Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West, as tensions soar over Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Moscow
- Sergei Lavrov
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- West
- Kremlin
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine
Biden should defend US border instead of 'obsessing' over Ukraine: Trump
Nothing indicates China's intention to get involved in Ukraine: Pentagon
Very unlikely British troops will fight in Ukraine -Truss
UK PM Johnson: situation on Ukraine's border increasingly concerning