AP CM's key aide shifted to New Delhi
PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:44 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash was transferred on Monday and moved to New Delhi as Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan.
Prakash's wife Bhavna Saxena, a 1996-batch IPS officer who is currently holding charge as the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan, has been relieved from the AP cadre subsequent to her posting as the Joint Secretary in the G-20 Secretariat in the Ministry of External Affairs.
Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma issued two separate orders to this effect on Monday.
Prakash, a 1994-batch IAS officer, joined as the CM's Principal Secretary in September 2019.
