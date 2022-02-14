Newly appointed judges take oath in Orissa HC

Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Monday administered the oath of office to three new judges.

The strength of the court has gone up to 21 against the sanctioned number of 33, which was recently enhanced by the state government from 27.

Justices V Narasingh, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy and Murahari Raman were sworn-in at a simple ceremony inside the court premises in Cuttack.

Last month, proposals of their names were accepted by the Supreme Court collegiums along with that of Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

But on February 10, the President gave appointments to only three of them.

The three judges were earlier practicing law in the court for the past several years and they were elevated to the bench against the vacancies reserved for members of the bar.

Last year, the bench of the high court was strengthened by appointment of three new judges and transfer of two judges.

