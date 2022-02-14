Left Menu

Newly appointed judges take oath in Orissa HC

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:58 IST
Newly appointed judges take oath in Orissa HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Monday administered the oath of office to three new judges.

The strength of the court has gone up to 21 against the sanctioned number of 33, which was recently enhanced by the state government from 27.

Justices V Narasingh, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy and Murahari Raman were sworn-in at a simple ceremony inside the court premises in Cuttack.

Last month, proposals of their names were accepted by the Supreme Court collegiums along with that of Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

But on February 10, the President gave appointments to only three of them.

The three judges were earlier practicing law in the court for the past several years and they were elevated to the bench against the vacancies reserved for members of the bar.

Last year, the bench of the high court was strengthened by appointment of three new judges and transfer of two judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022