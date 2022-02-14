Assam: Five drug suppliers apprehended in Guwahati

A special squad of Guwahati police nabbed five persons belonging to a neighbouring state with half a kilogram of heroin at Khanapara on Monday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official Twitter account to inform about the same. He tweeted, "@GuwahatiPol & @KamrupPolice have intercepted an interstate drugs supply line. In the operation, Special Squad has seized 0.5 kg Heroin at Khanapara. Also, five accused, all residents of a neighbouring state, have been apprehended. Keep it up!."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

