Assam: Five drug suppliers apprehended in Guwahati

A special squad of Guwahati police nabbed five persons belonging to a neighbouring state with half a kilogram of heroin at Khanapara on Monday.

Updated: 14-02-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:04 IST
Assam: Five drug suppliers apprehended in Guwahati
Kamrup and Guwahati police with seized heroin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A special squad of Guwahati police nabbed five persons belonging to a neighbouring state with half a kilogram of heroin at Khanapara on Monday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official Twitter account to inform about the same. He tweeted, "@GuwahatiPol & @KamrupPolice have intercepted an interstate drugs supply line. In the operation, Special Squad has seized 0.5 kg Heroin at Khanapara. Also, five accused, all residents of a neighbouring state, have been apprehended. Keep it up!."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

