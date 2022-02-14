Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment - UK foreign minister Truss
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:15 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment, British foreign minister Liz Truss said following a meeting of the government's crisis response committee (COBR).
"Latest information suggests Russia could invade at any moment and we urge the Kremlin to deescalate. Our focus is on prioritising the safety and security of British nationals in Ukraine," she said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine
Biden should defend US border instead of 'obsessing' over Ukraine: Trump
Nothing indicates China's intention to get involved in Ukraine: Pentagon
Very unlikely British troops will fight in Ukraine -Truss
UK PM Johnson: situation on Ukraine's border increasingly concerning