Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment - UK foreign minister Truss

Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment, British foreign minister Liz Truss said following a meeting of the government's crisis response committee (COBR).

"Latest information suggests Russia could invade at any moment and we urge the Kremlin to deescalate. Our focus is on prioritising the safety and security of British nationals in Ukraine," she said on Twitter.

