PM leads nation in paying homage to slain CRPF jawans on 3rd anniversary of Pulwama terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday led the nation in paying homage to the slain Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on the third anniversary of the deadly Pulwama terror attack, and said their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.

In the attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the south Kashmir district on this day in 2019, as many as 40 CRPF personnel made the supreme sacrifice when an explosive-laden vehicle hit their convoy at Lethpora when they were heading from Jammu to Srinagar to join their duties after availing leave.

In a retaliatory strike, the Indian Air Force had carried out an air strike in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, 2019, targeting terrorist camps.

India's retaliation was seen as a doctrinal shift in its counter-terror policy. India has been following a policy of hot pursuit in dealing with cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few years.

Several events were organised across the country to mark the occasion with political leaders cutting across party lines paying rich tributes to the fallen jawans. The CRPF also held a series of functions, including one near the scene of the attack to pay floral tributes to their colleagues.

Modi tweeted, ''I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.'' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, ''This country will never forget the sacrifice of the brave CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama in 2019. I pay my tributes to them.'' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid tributes to the CRPF jawans and said their memory will motivate India to fight the ''evil of cross-border terrorism''.

''Tributes to the brave jawans who made the supreme sacrifice at Pulwama. Their memory will always motivate us to fight the evil of cross-border terrorism. Today, and always, the nation will remember,'' he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the sacrifice of CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack will not go in vain and asserted that ''we will ensure answers are given''.

''We can never forget the martyrs of Pulwama. Their sacrifice and that of their families will not go in vain -- we will ensure answers are given. Jai Hind,'' Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also paid tributes to the CRPF personnel and resolved to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the union territory.

At an event at Lethpora in Pulwama district, Additional Director General (ADG), CRPF, D S Chaudhary, led the officers and jawans of the paramilitary force in paying tributes at the martyrs' memorial, about 25 km from Srinagar.

''Every year we come together here on this day to remember the 40 brave jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama (attack). We remember their sacrifice and pay tributes to them from the bottom of our hearts,” Chaudhary told reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony.

The CRPF officer said the endeavour of the force is to maintain peace in the valley and not let the sacrifices of their personnel go in vain.

Similar functions to pay tributes were also held in across Jammu region as locals joined CRPF personnel to remember the sacrifice of the jawans.

''The martyrs sacrificing their lives for the country belong to the whole nation and we should remember them with open heart and keep politics aside,” a CRPF officer said at a memorial gathering inside a camp in Jammu.

