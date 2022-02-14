Left Menu

Seven judges sworn in to AP High Court

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:36 IST
  • India

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Monday administered the oath of office to seven new judges who were appointed by a Presidential order last week.

Senior lawyers K Srinivasa Reddy, G Ramakrishna Prasad, N Venkateswarlu, T Rajasekhar Rao, S Subba Reddy, Ch Ravi and V Sujatha were sworn in as the new judges of the High Court.

With this, the number of judges of the AP High Court has gone up to 26, including the Chief Justice.

Advocate General S Sriram, High Court Bar Association president Janaki Ramireddy, Bar Council chairman Ghanta Rama Rao, Assistant Solicitor General Haranath, lawyers and senior officials attended the event.

