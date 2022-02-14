Left Menu

Israelis mount their own COVID "Freedom Convoy"

Dozens of vehicles made their way to the parliament building in Jerusalem from a meeting point about mid-way between the two cities. Other protesters stood on overpasses and at intersections on the highway as the so-called "Freedom Convoy", with some vehicles flying Israeli and Canadian flags, drove by.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:37 IST
Israelis mount their own COVID "Freedom Convoy"
  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli protest convoy inspired by demonstrations in Canada against coronavirus restrictions drove along the main highway linking Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Monday. Dozens of vehicles made their way to the parliament building in Jerusalem from a meeting point about mid-way between the two cities.

Other protesters stood on overpasses and at intersections on the highway as the so-called "Freedom Convoy" , with some vehicles flying Israeli and Canadian flags, drove by. "Freedom doesn't look like this," read one sign, showing a picture of a girl in a mask.

Outside parliament, protesters sounded horns and beat drums, and called for pandemic restrictions to be lifted. "We are all gathered here for freedom. Because for two years already, all this world is going mad because of all the mandates and all the things that don't let us live as free as we are born," said Jonathan Deporto, 39.

In recent weeks, Israel has rolled back requirements to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, movie theatres, gyms and hotels to coincide with a slowdown in daily infections from the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19. But masks are still mandatory in public indoor spaces, including schools, shops and medical institutions.

In Canada, the "Freedom Convoy" https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-protesters-police-deadlocked-tensions-simmer-blocked-border-bridge-2022-02-13 protests started in the capital Ottawa last month led by truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers. Similar protests took place in France over the weekend. (Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022