More U.S. F-15 fighter jets land in Poland, says minister

An additional eight U.S. F-15 fighter jets landed in Poland on Monday, the Polish defence minister said, amid mounting tensions in eastern Europe after Russia massed troops near its border with Ukraine.

"More American F-15 fighters landed today at the base in Lask," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. "Eight aircraft will join those that came to Poland last week."

