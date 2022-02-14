More U.S. F-15 fighter jets land in Poland, says minister
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:56 IST
- Country:
- Poland
An additional eight U.S. F-15 fighter jets landed in Poland on Monday, the Polish defence minister said, amid mounting tensions in eastern Europe after Russia massed troops near its border with Ukraine.
"More American F-15 fighters landed today at the base in Lask," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. "Eight aircraft will join those that came to Poland last week."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine
Biden should defend US border instead of 'obsessing' over Ukraine: Trump
Nothing indicates China's intention to get involved in Ukraine: Pentagon
Very unlikely British troops will fight in Ukraine -Truss
UK PM Johnson: situation on Ukraine's border increasingly concerning