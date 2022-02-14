Left Menu

More U.S. F-15 fighter jets land in Poland, says minister

Updated: 14-02-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

An additional eight U.S. F-15 fighter jets landed in Poland on Monday, the Polish defence minister said, amid mounting tensions in eastern Europe after Russia massed troops near its border with Ukraine.

"More American F-15 fighters landed today at the base in Lask," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. "Eight aircraft will join those that came to Poland last week."

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

