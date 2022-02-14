1571 Divyangjan and Senior Citizens get free of cost Assistive Devices in Tikamgarh

1571 Divyangjan and Senior Citizens got free of cost Assistive Devices in a distribution camp organized in Tikamgarh (M.P)

Indigenously developed "Sugamya" Cane for Visually Impaired and 'Swavlamban Kendra Container' for skill development training and repairing centre launched at Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

14.02.2022, Tikamgarh (M.P) Camp for distribution of aids and assistive devices to 'Divyangjan' under the ADIP Scheme and to Senior citizens under 'Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana' (RVY Scheme) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India was organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Tikamgarh at 12 Noon on 14.02.2022 at Rajendra Park, Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief guest of function Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment inaugurated the camp and also launched 'Sugamya Cane' which is developed and indigenously manufactured by ALIMCO under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan initiative. Sugamya Cane Device is an Assistive Aids consisting of Sugamya Cane Sensor and a Normal Foldable White Cane, to assist a Visually Impaired Person intelligently in mobility and direction-finding.

Union Minister also inaugurated 'Svavlamban Kendra, Container for imparting Skill Development Training and Repair Center for Aids and Accessible Devices.

Government is planning to open such facility which will provide Skill training and product repair service centre for assistive devices in each district of country starting the Pilot Project from Tikamgarh. Union Minister handed over the key to Shri Chandrbhan Yadav the beneficiary who will now operate newly launched Swavlamban Kendra.

(With Inputs from PIB)