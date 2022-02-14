BCI writes to DGP, Chhattisgarh for withdrawal of cases against lawyers

The Bar Council of India has written to the Director-General of Police, Chhattisgarh seeking immediate withdrawal of “false cases” against advocates in Raipur in an alleged case of assault and for their immediate release from custody.

The letter written by the apex bar body further urged the DGP to direct the police officers concerned to “stop the atrocities on the innocent advocates by some of the police officials of Raipur and other parts of Chhattisgarh.” The matter is related to the alleged quarrel and manhandling between certain advocates and the staff and officials of Tehsil Office, Raigarh, with both the fractions blaming the other for the incident.

The BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra claimed that the incident took place on account of the corrupt practices prevalent in the Revenue Office. In the letter, the BCI claimed that the lawyers, when opposed the malpractices, were manhandled and this opposition resulted in some false cases lodged against the lawyers, “even they were arrested by police personnel who are/were in connivance with the corrupt officials and staff of Tehsil office.” “It is most unfortunate that, though, the staff of the Tehsil office were the aggressor and resorted to manhandling the lawyers, but, they themselves went on strike and have closed their offices. The innocent Lawyer has been arrested,” the letter said.

It claimed the matter was very serious and required a thorough inquiry into the corrupt practices allegedly prevalent in the Revenue office at Raigarh and other parts of the state.

“The lawyers, throughout the State, are agitated and we have received several complaints regarding the police atrocities on the lawyers. The Lawyers are being harassed and tortured indiscriminately. Therefore, you are requested to look into the matter immediately, issue appropriate directions to the concerned officials to withdraw the false criminal cases, and release the lawyers who have been arrested illegally,” the letter said.

The letter further claimed that the State Bar Council will constitute a Fact-Finding Committee, to find out whether any lawyer is involved in any sort of aggression or misconduct and take appropriate disciplinary action against such lawyers.

“The Director-General of Police, Chhattisgarh is requested to intervene in the matter without any delay, so that, the situation could be controlled and any untoward incidence could be avoided,” it said.

It further said that the BCI will also write to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister to look into the matter and issue appropriate direction to the Chief Secretary to initiate appropriate disciplinary action against the guilty officials and staff in Tehsil Office, Raigarh. According to media reports, a fight broke out between some advocates and officers of the Collectorate Tehsil office on February 10.

