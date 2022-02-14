Left Menu

FIR against municipal councillor for posting objectionable pic of Yogi on social media

An FIR has been registered against a municipal councillor here for posting an objectionable picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Monday.According to the police complaint filed by the residents of Pasonda village here, Mustkeem Chaudhary of Ward 66, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, had allegedly posted Adityanaths picture on social media in which he was portrayed as a bearded man wearing a skull cap.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-02-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 21:45 IST
According to the police complaint filed by the residents of Pasonda village here, Mustkeem Chaudhary of Ward 66, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, had allegedly posted Adityanath’s picture on social media in which he was portrayed as a bearded man wearing a skull cap. An objectionable caption had also been written along with the picture, the complaint stated. Chaudhary had contested the municipal elections as an independent candidate. However, he joined the Samajwadi Party after winning. He has been booked under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code. We are investigating the case. Action will be taken as per the law, Teela Mod police station SHO Mahavir Singh said.

