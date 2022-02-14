2 held from R'than for blackmailing BJP leader Pragya Thakur

Two men were arrested for allegedly blackmailing BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on the basis of a fake and obscene video they created during a WhatsApp call, police said on Monday.

Raveen Khan and Waris Khan, the accused, contacted the Bhopal MP through a WhatsApp video call and they created a fake video by playing an obscene clip during the call, Bharatpur superintendent of police Shyam Singh said.

They demanded money from the MP and threatened her of leaking the video if she refused to pay. Thakur had on February 7 lodged a complaint in Bhopal against unidentified persons.

The Madhya Pradesh Police traced the accused to Bharatpur in Rajasthan and informed their counterparts in the neighouring state. A sub-inspector from the Madhya Pradesh crime branch arrived at Bharatpur and the accused were nabbed from their village Chanda Ka Bas under Sikri police station limits, the SP said. The accused were handed over to the police in Bhopal on Monday.

