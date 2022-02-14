Russia, Iran note progress in reviving Iranian nuclear deal
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:32 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday and they noted a "tangible move forward" in reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Russian foreign ministry said.
The talks on a new nuclear accord with Iran have been held in Vienna since April amid growing Western fears about Tehran's accelerating nuclear advances, seen by Western powers as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon.
