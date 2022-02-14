Left Menu

Two Shiv Sena leaders want Shivaji birth anniversary to be celebrated once a year

At least two public representatives belonging to the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Monday demanded that the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj be celebrated only once a year and not on separate dates as per two different calendars. The birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated on two different dates.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:33 IST
Two Shiv Sena leaders want Shivaji birth anniversary to be celebrated once a year
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

At least two public representatives belonging to the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Monday demanded that the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj be celebrated only once a year and not on separate dates as per two different calendars. This year the 'Shiv Jayanti' falls on February 19. MLA Sanjay Shirsat and MLC Ambadas Danve said they will apprise Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about their demand. ''The birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated on two different dates. Of them, one is based on the English calendar and another is based on the Marathi calendar. Earlier, the Shiv Jayanti used to be celebrated as per the Marathi calendar. But now it is also done on February 19. People also want that the birth anniversary should be celebrated on one day- February 19,'' Danve told reporters. Shirsat said the chief minister and MVA allies will decide on our demand. A 61-feet new statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been installed at Kranti Chowk in Aurangabad, which is yet to be officially unveiled.

''From Tuesday, 36 torches (12 each day) will be taken to Kranti Chowk. Discourses and other religious events will also be organised in the run-up to Shiv Jayanti,'' Danve said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022