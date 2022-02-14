Two Shiv Sena leaders want Shivaji birth anniversary to be celebrated once a year

At least two public representatives belonging to the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Monday demanded that the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj be celebrated only once a year and not on separate dates as per two different calendars. This year the 'Shiv Jayanti' falls on February 19. MLA Sanjay Shirsat and MLC Ambadas Danve said they will apprise Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about their demand. ''The birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated on two different dates. Of them, one is based on the English calendar and another is based on the Marathi calendar. Earlier, the Shiv Jayanti used to be celebrated as per the Marathi calendar. But now it is also done on February 19. People also want that the birth anniversary should be celebrated on one day- February 19,'' Danve told reporters. Shirsat said the chief minister and MVA allies will decide on our demand. A 61-feet new statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been installed at Kranti Chowk in Aurangabad, which is yet to be officially unveiled.

''From Tuesday, 36 torches (12 each day) will be taken to Kranti Chowk. Discourses and other religious events will also be organised in the run-up to Shiv Jayanti,'' Danve said.

