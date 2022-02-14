Phase II of bird census in TN undertaken

A Red-headed Bunting, a rare passerine migratory species from Central Asia sighted at Annamalai Tiger Reserve, was among the numerous birds spotted during the second phase of the synchronised inland water bird survey of Tamil Nadu 2022 done on February 12 and 13.

Covering 339 wetlands in 25 districts, including the popular Vedanthangal sanctuary near here, the survey was carried out to estimate the population of resident and migratory waterbirds and the changing trends owing to environmental factors.

Conducted by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, in association with over 45 civil society groups, NGOs, students and teachers from colleges and universities, the census found the waterbird population recorded was lesser due to the prevailing high-water condition in most of the wetlands. "Spot-billed Pelican, Eurasian Spoonbill, Oriental Darter, Painted Stork and Black-headed Ibis were seen in thousands with nestlings," said Shekhar Kumar Niraj, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Chennai, on Monday.

The dominant species recorded from Tirunelveli district are Spot-billed Pelican and Painted Stork. The near-threatened and uncommon Oriental Darter was noticed in Koonthankulam, Vedanthangal and Vaduvoor. The Common Pochard and River Tern, which are listed under the vulnerable category are the two species recorded during this census, he said in a press release here.

About 20 individuals of Common Pochard were recorded in a satellite wetland of Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary. Among the districts, Tirunelveli recorded the highest population of waterbirds with numbers exceeding 33,000 of 41 species. The Koonthankulam bird sanctuary and its satellite wetlands attracted about 2,000 Bar-headed Goose which is the highest recorded in this census.This area regularly attracts around 2,000 Greater Flamingo every year. But this year, the number was less than 150 due to the high water-level conditions.

The uncommon Comb Duck was in large numbers in the Koonthankulam tank and its satellite wetlands. Small Pratincole, an uncommon species of South India, was recorded from Anaimalai Tiger Reserve. Among the long distance waders, the Pacific Golden Plover, Common Redshank, Wood Sandpiper and Marsh Sandpiper were recorded in Coimbatore and Tirunelveli districts.

The first phase, focussing on coastal and marine birds habitats, was held on January 28 and 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)