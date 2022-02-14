Left Menu

Nigerian police arrest senior officer on drugs charges

Police said he and the others had been handed to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Earlier in the day, before the arrest, that agency had declared Kyari a wanted man, saying he had failed to turn up for questioning over the charges.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:40 IST
Nigerian police arrest senior officer on drugs charges
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigerian police arrested one of their own senior officers on drug-related charges on Monday, the force said. Deputy Commissioner Abba Kyari was detained with four other officers over involvement in alleged criminal conspiracy, official corruption and tampering with exhibits in a case involving illicit drugs, a police spokesman added.

Kyari, who has received multiple honours, could not immediately be reached for comment and his phone appeared to be off. Police said he and the others had been handed to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Earlier in the day, before the arrest, that agency had declared Kyari a wanted man, saying he had failed to turn up for questioning over the charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California, indicted Kya in a separate case in July, saying he was part of a scheme to defraud a Qatari businessperson of more than $1 million, masterminded by a celebrity fraudster known as "Hushpuppi".

Kyari dismissed those accusations at the time. Traffickers regularly use Nigeria's borders and ports to move drugs into the country and the region. The United States has repeated said some authorities are complicit and has demanded a crackdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022