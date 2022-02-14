Turkey, UAE sign 13 cooperation agreements - Anadolu

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:41 IST
Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have signed 13 cooperation agreements in various sectors including investment and defence, the state-owned Turkish news agency Anadolu said on Monday.

The agreements were signed during Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the UAE, the first in a decade as the two countries mend relations in a pivot toward economic partnership.

